Jamison Crowder's Return a Boost to an Anemic New York Jets Offense

The return of Jamison Crowder couldn’t come at a better time for the New York Jets, who desperately need the playmaker’s ability on offense.

Crowder (hamstring) practiced on Tuesday, albeit limited and in a walk-thru session ahead of Thursday’s Jets game against the Denver Broncos. For the 0-3 Jets, the return of the team’s leading wide receiver a year ago is huge news.

Especially for an offense that is bottom of the NFL in both total yards and scoring.

“It’s frustrating, just not being able to be out there and help as much as I can or anyway possible,” Crowder said on his virtual press conference on Tuesday.

“It feels good to kind of know I have the opportunity or chance to get back out there on Thursday. It’s been frustrating for sure.”

Crowder got hurt in practice leading up to Week 2. In the season opener, a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills, Crowder led the Jets in receiving.

He had seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.

“I feel like I did some really good cutting, ran some routes today and felt good,” Crowder said. “Right now, I’m trying to do as much as I can and be ready to play on Thursday.”

Crowder was one of several pieces of good news on the Injury front for the Jets. On Tuesday, right tackle George Fant (concussion) and left tackle Mekhi Becton (shoulder) both were limited in practice, likely signally their return to the field.

Fant suffered his concussion midweek before Week 3 and Becton left Sunday’s loss at the Indianapolis Colts with his injury.

“Anytime that you can get your best receiver back on the field, that gets you fired up a little bit,” Jets head coach Adam Gase said on Tuesday before practice. “So, all these are pointing in the right direction, we’ve just got to make sure the guys keep doing the proper things to get their bodies right and healthy and ready to go, and the guys that are in the concussion protocol we finished those up the proper way and hopefully those guys will be able to play.”