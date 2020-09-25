Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman Out For the New York Jets at the Indianapolis Colts

Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman won’t be a go this Sunday at the Indianapolis Colts. The loss of the two most explosive wide receivers on the Jets roster now another blow for an offense that has had some struggles this year.

A hamstring injury suffered last week kept Crowder, the Jets leading wide receiver in 2019, out of the Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Perriman suffered his ankle injury in the first half of the 49ers game.

Jets head coach Adam Gase said on Friday that neither player will be able to go at the Colts, bad news for sure but Gase also ruled out placing either Crowder or Perriman on Injured Reserve (IR). That provides a glimmer of hope that the two playmakers could make a return sooner rather than later.

Also out for Sunday is starting right tackle George Fant, who suffered a concussion midweek in practice. Center Connor McGovern (hamstring) will be limited on Friday.

McGovern’s injury is concerning for sure, even though the Jets have a reliable veteran in Josh Andrews as a backup. And while a hamstring injury to a center isn’t as debilitating say as to a wider receiver or a running back given the motion involved in each role, Gase still said that McGovern is impacted by the injury.

He could, potentially play a role on Sunday.

“A little bit different but at the same time, part of his game is his movement, his ability to move around,” Gase said. “We’ll see how he feels. Even if he’s available to be a backup role, that’s helpful for us in an emergency situation.”

A big part of determining McGovern’s return to the field will be his performance in individuals on Friday. McGovern and Fant were key signings made by the Jets this offseason to bolster their offensive line.

Also out on Friday is rookie safety Ashtyn Davis with a groin injury.