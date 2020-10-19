The New York Jets Offense is Showing No Progress: 'Obviously We're Not on the Same Page'

An offense that was among the worst in the NFL last season, despite an offseason of upgrades, has somehow gotten worse. The New York Jets are having a hard time moving the ball and seem to be getting more inept at being a functioning offense by the week.

On Sunday, the Jets lost 24-0 at the Miami Dolphins, their first shutout loss of the season. They managed just 263 yards of total offense and a lowly 13 first downs.

A second straight start by veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, filling in for the injured Sam Darnold, showed no signs of progress for the 0-6 Jets.

“Well yeah, it’s tough to look at some of that right now and say that we are making progress. Obviously, we’re not on the same page with a lot of things, and we’re not playing well enough to really do much and really being these games,” Flacco said on Monday.

“We’ve got to focus on the little things, and you know those things come. It really is just truly the little things in the run game, in the pass game, in protection. It’s not anything that is this big fix, it’s just everybody coming together and doing basic things at the same time. That’s what offensive football is, you can’t just have one guy doing it right and make up for 10 guys. Everybody on the field has to be on the same page and firing on all cylinders.”

If the Jets don’t start firing on all cylinders, they might be firing their coaching staff by season’s end.

The Jets came into the weekend second-to-last in total offense and second-worst in scoring defense. It is tough to see them winning many if any games should that trend continue.

Hard to win if a team can’t score and can’t stop the opposition.

A season that has effectively spiraled out of control and is now without anything resembling hope is leaving head coach Adam Gase scrambling for answers. Gase is clearly on the hot seat and recycling answers at press conferences, pointing to the need for something drastic to happen to turn-around the Jets season.

“You start with, when you evaluate the previous game, you start with the practice, you know adjustments that need to be made there, then you’re working through a scheme week-in and week-out to see what’s the right fit, what adjustments you have to make there, players, coaching responsibilities, you got through the whole checklist,” Gase said on Monday.

“When you are at this point, when you say everything’s on the table, you’re trying to find a way to put one good one together, where all three phases are playing complimentary football. We’ve had moments, but we haven’t had enough, we haven’t had enough to put ourselves in position to win games and that’s why I think we just got to keep working to find the solution that we need to put ourselves in position in the fourth quarter to either go win it or stop the other team from winning it.”