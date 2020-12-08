Jets' Rookie Lamar Jackson Holds Himself Accountable For Raiders Game-Winning TD

As the Raiders mobbed wide receiver Henry Ruggs III in the end zone, celebrating a game-winning touchdown in the final seconds at MetLife Stadium, Jets cornerback Lamar Jackson slowly made his way back to New York's sideline.

The rookie had been deked on a double move against one of the fastest young wideouts in the NFL, falling behind Ruggs as Raiders quarterback Derek Carr hit his receiver in stride with a deep ball and decisive score.

Even if Jackson's lapse in coverage could have been supported by a different play call, rather than leaving the inexperienced defensive back on an island with the game on the line, the corner held himself accountable.

"I'm a rookie," Jackson said on Sunday, speaking to the media on a Zoom call. "I ain't got no leverage, I ain't got no seniority to debate a call. I've just got to do my job. I heard the call and I've just got to execute it.

"I didn't execute it to the best of my ability or how I would have wanted to. I mean it's tough but at the same time I also know that that play is not going to define me or my career."

Jackson answered every question in the brief postgame presser with poise and candor, addressing what had transpired directly (including what he did wrong) when other professionals often hide.

The call from defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, bringing eight defenders in an all-out blitz with less than 15 seconds to play, was a decision Jackson called "above my head." It was also a play call that led to the firing of Williams less than 24 hours later.

'Dumbest Call Ever': Rex Ryan Blasts Jets' DC Gregg Williams For Controversial Blitz

"I knew it was one of them things where they were going to be taking a shot at the end zone," Jackson explained. "The receiver gave me a nice little double move. Head fake. I [fell for it] and, of course, he's a fast guy, he's able to get a step and that was that. It's tough, you know, but it's all learning experiences. I can only get better from here."

The undrafted rookie out of Nebraska was making just the fifth start of his career on Sunday. Injuries to Bless Austin and Brian Poole, as well as the release of Pierre Desir, have paved the way to an exponential increase in playing time for Jackson at corner. In a total of nine games played in 2020, the 22-year-old has 23 tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection.

Since Jackson took the blame for the heartbreaking play in the final seconds on Sunday, his teammates and head coach have been there to lift him up.

Not only did safety Marcus Maye criticize New York's play calling, telling reporters he felt bad for Jackson being alone on an island in that situation, but veteran linebacker Jordan Jenkins offered some words of encouragement.

"I just gotta tell him to keep his head up," Jenkins said. "Things happen. That one plays not going to define you and just keep your head up."

The next day, Gase praised Jackson's mental fortitude.

"I feel like Lamar has done a great job in the aspect of he has short term memory which you have to have at corner," Gase said in a conference call on Monday. "Lamar has had good moments, he's had some experiences where obviously he has to learn from. I expect him to bounce back because that's the kind of kid he is. His work ethic, his preparation, I expect him to be able to bounce back from this."

To Jackson, the worst part about what happened against Las Vegas is the big picture. New York has now lost 12 games in a row and had a perfect opportunity to end their winless season by making one last stop.

That won't stop Jackson from moving forward and continuing to grow at his position.

"It's been a long season we're looking for our first win each week and I mean, every time we feel like we taste it, something goes left. So that's the biggest frustrating part about it all," Jackson said. "At the same time, I know what I can do. I know next time, it ain't going to happen next time."

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.