SI.com
JetsCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+
Search

New York Jets' Adam Gase Doesn't Plan To Keep La'Mical Perine Grounded Much Longer

Kristian Dyer

If the New York Jets drafted a diamond in the rough in running back Le’Mical Perine, they have not seen it yet. In last week’s loss at the Miami Dolphins, the fourth-round pick out of Florida was not an active part of the offense.

At 0-6, it is puzzling that the Jets aren’t pushing forward with developing Perine a bit more. Especially since the rookie reportedly showed well in training camp.

“I know there’s going to be mistakes,” Jets head coach Adam Gase said Wednesday. “But I know he’s doing everything he can to do the right thing, and it’s just, ‘Hey we’ve got to clean up the technique thing’ or, ‘Hey, when you’ve got to take on this blocker or this blitzer do it this way instead of getting turned where now that guy can shoot up the field.’ There’s just some little technique things we’ve just got to keep working with him and just loosen up play.”

Perine was on the field for 41 plays Sunday in Miami. Still, he only carried the ball seven times for 27 yards. Veteran Frank Gore played five fewer plays than Perine but had four more carries for 46 yards (Gore had a total of 11 carries while also adding four catches for 24 yards).

“They believe in me,” Gore said Sunday when asked about the loss of starter Le’Veon Bell. “They believe in Perine. They know I’ve been having success in this league for a long time. They see me in practice. They saw me in training camp they know I can play. They see Perine taking a step as a rookie.”

Gase said he wanted to work backup Ty Johnson into the mix as well. Johnson had three carries for 42 yards in the Week 6 loss, including a 34-yard-run in the second half that was the longest rush for the Jets in the game. The run by Johnson was longer than any run Le’Veon Bell had during Bell’s 17-game Jets career.

The 5-foot-11, 216 pound Perine had a 13-yard carry to end the first half that accounted for nearly half of his rushing total. He also dropped a pass in the second quarter that would have been a nice gain.

“If you make a mistake, it’s not the end of the world,” Gase said. “We’ll move on, we’ll correct it, we’ll keep getting you in there. I think the more he plays, he’ll relax and he’ll play fine.”

Gase said he tried to read the body language of his running backs when deciding who should get the carries, but he hinted that he’ll look for Perine to increase his workload moving forward.

THANKS FOR READING JETS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preview: Arizona Cardinals at the New York Jets

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-nfl-week-5-preview-arizona-cardinals

Kristian Dyer

How to watch the New York Jets in NFL Week 5

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-tv-radio-how-to-watch-arizona-cardinals-nfl-week-5

Kristian Dyer

Kyler Murray is a major headache for the New York Jets in Week 5

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-test-in-kyler-murray-arizona-cardinals-week-5

Kristian Dyer

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html And that's the end of Todd…

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html

Chris Mascaro

Week 5 Game is On

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-negative-covid-19-test-week-5-on

Kristian Dyer

Injuries are a concern for Sam Darnold

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-sam-darnold-out-again-week-5-seventh-game

Kristian Dyer

3-4 or 4-3? Which defense will the Jets be running in 2019. One of the biggest debates in football…

Abdulla_12_1992

by

twofactor23

https://www.newsday.com/sports/football/jets/ryan-griffin-jets-tight-ends-1.35527985 News on the…

https://www.newsday.com/sports/football/jets/ryan-griffin-jets-tight-ends-1.35527985

Andrew DiCecco

by

Rolando Rosa

The Jets are getting a familiar face in Stephone Anthony. He's played under head coach Adam Gase in…

https://nypost.com/2019/08/20/jets-sign-lb-stephone-anthony-in-place-of-injured-avery-williamson/

Jack-Loennecker

by

Jack-Loennecker

Build that chemistry big boys! We need you guys up front! #GangGreen…

https://thejetpress.com/2019/06/22/jets-ol-kelechi-osemele-talks-building-chemistry-new-teammates/

GangGreen91

by

Rolando Rosa