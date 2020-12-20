Jets-Rams Predictions: Can the NFL's Worst Offense Stun the League's Best Defense?

It can't possibly get worse than last week's 37-point rout for the Jets, right?

Against the NFL's best defense on Sunday, however, it's going to be even tougher for this beleaguered offense to put points on the board.

Traveling back to the West Coast for the second week in a row, the winless Jets will face the Los Angeles Rams, one of the best teams that New York has matched up against all year long.

Like New York's previous opponent—the Seattle Seahawks—the Rams (9-4) are in contention for a division title in the NFC West. Known for their elite defense, a group driven by defensive tackle Aaron Donald who leads the NFL in sacks, Los Angeles has allowed a league-best average of yards per game (285.8).

On paper, this is an awful matchup for the Jets. New York averages 269.8 yards per game, 166.1 passing yards per game and 14.1 points per game. Each of those are the lowest in the league. Their quarterback, Sam Darnold, is among the league's worst qualifiers at his position with a 36.1 QBR, 58.4 completion percentage and 67.3 passer rating.

Every week here at Jets Country, we ask if this could possibly be the week that New York can finally secure its first win of the season. Here's a better question instead: how can the Jets and their league-worst offense possibly hang with the best defensive unit in the sport?

Let's give the 0-13 Jets a little bit of credit. They've gotten close over the last several weeks, falling in one-possession games in three of their last five losses.

This week, however, feels different. Averages and trends certainly don't tell the entire story, and anything can happen in the National Football League, but pinning these two teams against each other this late in the season is, to say the least, a recipe for disaster for New York.

We'll keep this prediction brief this week as it seems like a foregone conclusion...

Max Goodman's pick: Jets 9, Rams 36

If you've kept up with my predictions here since the start of November, you'd know that I usually pick the Jets to keep games close. Just a few weeks ago, I had the Raiders squeaking past New York in the final seconds and most of my picks since the Chiefs game in Week 8 have been by one score.

Here's why I see the Rams running away with this one.

The Jets had built momentum into last week's showdown with the Seahawks. A close call against Las Vegas showed that this group has what it takes to defeat talented teams if the planets align. Remember, the players here are by no means trying to lose these games, that's been the consensus all season long.

Then, against Seattle, a defense that's allowed more passing yards per game than any other team this season, New York managed three points. Darnold had one of the worst games of his career, throwing for only 132 yards.

Now, that same team that was befuddled by the Seahawks is lining up against a defense that routinely shuts down quality offenses. It helps to get Denzel Mims back from his one-week respite (due to a family emergency) and ideally Jamison Crowder plays at a high level this week despite his lingering calf injury, but to put faith in the winless Jets to put enough points on the board to defeat the Rams would be silly.

I think Donald will add at least one sack on Sunday, taking advantage of New York's ever-changing offensive line. While I expect Darnold will throw for more yards than he did last week, I'm not convinced he can avoid throwing interceptions against this secondary. For the sixth time in seven games, Darnold will not throw a touchdown pass.

When the dust settles, New York will be 0-14 and staring down the barrel at a winless season. As we've said for weeks here at Jets Country, it's going to come down to Week 17 in New England to decide this team's fate of whether or not they'll finish 0-16 and secure the No. 1 overall pick.

After watching Trevor Lawrence lead Clemson past Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday, perhaps New York will benefit from losing out after all.

