Gase Closed: New York Jets Winless, Lose at Miami Dolphins

It is now six losses in as many weeks for the New York Jets, an embarrassing 24-0 loss at the Miami Dolphins. The Jets are now 0-6 on the season.

As has been the case for nearly every game this year, the Jets were a disaster on both sides of the ball. Offensively, they managed just 13 first downs, punting the ball 10 times. Defensively, they let the Dolphins race out to a 21-0 lead at halftime.

With the win, the Dolphins improved to 3-3.

It was the play of Ryan Fitzpatrick that sparkled for the Dolphins. The former Jets quarterback, who had one of the best passing seasons in franchise history in 2015, built on his outstanding performance in a Week 5 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

In beating his old team, Fitzpatrick was 18-of-27 for 191 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Jets continued to struggle in nearly every phase of the game but none more embarrassing than penalties. They had 80 penalty yards on seven penalties.

There seemed like there was hope last in the first quarter. Down 7-0 following a Fitzpatrick four-yard touchdown pass to tight end Adam Shaheen on the preceding Dolphins drive, the Jets took over on their own 25-yard line. They managed to move the ball to a certain degree and seemed likely to at least get in field goal range.

But three penalties, including an offensive pass interference, doomed a Jets drive that went an impressive 10 plays but managed just 35 yards of total offense before being forced to punt.

The play of quarterback Joe Flacco, impressive at times the week before, stuttered in his second straight start for the injured Sam Darnold (shoulder). Flacco did not look sharp in going 21-of-44 for 186 yards with an interception.

Flacco is now 6-1 all-time against the Dolphins.