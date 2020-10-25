SI.com
Unlucky Seven. New York Jets Lose at Home to the Buffalo Bills, Fall to 0-7

Kristian Dyer

The downward spiral of a season for the New York Jets continued in Week 7, an 18-10 home loss to the Buffalo Bills just another weekend of futility for the worst team in the NFL. With the loss, the Jets are 0-7 on the year.

The Bills are now 5-2, snapping a two-game losing streak.

For one half of football, the Jets looked like a competent football team. They went up 10-0, behind a 29-yard field goal from Sergio Castillo on the game’s opening drive and then a five-yard touchdown run by La’Mical Perine midway through the second quarter.

Then it began to fall apart with the Bills scoring 18 unanswered points. The Jets offense stopped producing drives and went into a series of three-and-outs. The defense did a good job of bending and not breaking but struggled with penalties and too many breakdowns to keep the Bills off the scoreboard.

The loss keeps the Jets as the only winless team in the league this year.

Week 7 saw the return of Sam Darnold to the Jets offense, the starting quarterback having missed the last two weeks with a shoulder injury. After two first half scoring drives, he finished 12-of-23 for 120 yards with two interceptions.

The struggles of the Jets offense continued from a Week 6 loss at the Miami Dolphins where the Jets were shut out for the first time all season. They managed just 190 yards of total offense and 17 first downs.

While the Bills were unable to get in the endzone all afternoon – rookie Tyler Bass accounted for all the scoring going 6-of-8 on field goal attempts – the offense still managed to move the ball well.

All told, the Bills had 422 yards of total offense with quarterback Josh Allen finishing 30 –of-43 for 307 passing yards. Allen didn’t throw an interception but did lose the ball in the second quarter when he was stripped and fumbled.

Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes had a big afternoon with six tackles and two sacks. Darnold was sacked a total of six times in the Jets loss.

