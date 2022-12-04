Jets' Comeback Falls Short in Frustrating Loss to Vikings

The Jets set a new season-high with 486 total yards on offense against the Vikings on Sunday in Minnesota, another explosive performance from quarterback Mike White for the second week in a row.

Even with nearly 200 more yards on offense than the Vikings, and 366 passing yards from White, New York fell short, unable to put points on the board when it mattered most.

New York scored one touchdown on their six trips to the red zone, failing to capitalize on ample scoring opportunities as they mounted what had the makings of another dramatic fourth quarter comeback. An interception from Vikings' Camryn Bynum with less than 20 seconds remaining ended the game, a 27-22 loss for the Jets as they sink to 7-5 on the year.

White was 31-for-57 on Sunday while rookie receiver Garrett Wilson had 162 receiving yards. New York's defense held Minnesota to just 287 total yards, but a 17-point second quarter—and a crucial touchdown in the fourth—was enough of a cushion for the Vikings to hold on late.

Minnesota had an opportunity to put the Jets away late in the second quarter, stopping the Jets on a fourth down attempt in New York's territory with two minutes remaining. At that point, the Vikings already had a 17-3 lead.

New York was able to hold the Vikings to a field goal on their subsequent drive, responding with three points of their own, making sure their deficit stayed at 14 points before heading back to the locker room.

Greg Zuerlein's field goal before halftime was a 60-yard kick, a missile that would've been good from 65. Zuerlein, who made all five of his field goals on Sunday, set a new franchise record with that 60-yarder, a veteran that continues to produce this season.

In the third quarter, New York scored twice, commanding possession. Still, both of their drives stalled when the Jets got to the red zone, ending with kicks instead of touchdown celebrations.

That trend carried into the fourth. Needing to keep up their momentum on offense, the Jets found an instantaneous spark in the form of a 60-yard connection from White to Wilson, who broke a few tackles before scampering down the sideline.

New York came up empty in the red zone once again, though, settling for a field goal to make it a 20-15 game.

Minnesota began to pull away on their next drive—or so it seemed—taking a 27-15 lead on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Justin Jefferson.

New York answered right away with their most efficient drive of the game on offense, finally getting into the end zone. A 48-yard run from Zonovan Knight and a long pass interference penalty set the stage for a touchdown run from White on fourth down and goal, a play that was reversed after head coach Robert Saleh threw his challenge flag.

After a three-and-out from the Vikings, the Jets began marching down the field again, going 83 yards on 14 plays with the clock winding down in the fourth. But for the fourth time of the game, New York came up short in the red zone. White's pass to Braxton Berrios on fourth down slipped out of his arms and fell incomplete.

The Jets had one more shot to win the game after a quick stop on defense, but couldn't get the job done. An interception from White on his 57th pass of the game, with 10 seconds remaining, sealed the deal for Minnesota, giving them 10 wins on the season.

