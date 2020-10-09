No COVID-19 on the New York Jets Roster, Week 5 Game Is Still On

The New York Jets received good news on Friday night after a COVID-19 scare that threatened their Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

On Friday morning, the Jets had to cancel practice after a player had tested positive for the coronavirus. The Jets released a statement on Friday night that the second round of tests came back all negative, meaning in all likelihood that the original test was a false positive.

In their Friday night statement, the Jets said that this weekend’s game at MetLife Stadium is still on:

This evening, we received negative PCR COVID-19 test results for all players, coaches and personnel. Following a presumptive positive COVID-19 test and out of an abundance of caution to ensure everyone’s health and safety, we sent all players and personnel home this morning. We also initiated all NFL mandated protocols including player isolation, subsequent testing, and contact tracing. As we have thus far, we will continue to follow required health and safety protocols in the best interests of our coaches, players, staff and community. We look forward to our game this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

It was the second such scare for the Jets in the past six weeks. Late in August, a training camp session was canceled after testing results came back that 10 players had tested positive for COVID-19. It was determined that it was laboratory error, however, and the Jets resumed training camp the next day.

On Wednesday, 509 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state, a significant decline from the numbers in late spring. New Jersey has been one of the hardest hit states during the recent pandemic.

The Jets have both their practice facility and their home stadium within New Jersey.