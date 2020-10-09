SI.com
JetsCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+
Search

No COVID-19 on the New York Jets Roster, Week 5 Game Is Still On

Kristian Dyer

The New York Jets received good news on Friday night after a COVID-19 scare that threatened their Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

On Friday morning, the Jets had to cancel practice after a player had tested positive for the coronavirus. The Jets released a statement on Friday night that the second round of tests came back all negative, meaning in all likelihood that the original test was a false positive.

In their Friday night statement, the Jets said that this weekend’s game at MetLife Stadium is still on:

This evening, we received negative PCR COVID-19 test results for all players, coaches and personnel. Following a presumptive positive COVID-19 test and out of an abundance of caution to ensure everyone’s health and safety, we sent all players and personnel home this morning. We also initiated all NFL mandated protocols including player isolation, subsequent testing, and contact tracing. As we have thus far, we will continue to follow required health and safety protocols in the best interests of our coaches, players, staff and community. We look forward to our game this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

It was the second such scare for the Jets in the past six weeks. Late in August, a training camp session was canceled after testing results came back that 10 players had tested positive for COVID-19. It was determined that it was laboratory error, however, and the Jets resumed training camp the next day.

On Wednesday, 509 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state, a significant decline from the numbers in late spring. New Jersey has been one of the hardest hit states during the recent pandemic.

The Jets have both their practice facility and their home stadium within New Jersey.

THANKS FOR READING JETS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 5 Game is On

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-negative-covid-19-test-week-5-on

Kristian Dyer

Injuries are a concern for Sam Darnold

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-sam-darnold-out-again-week-5-seventh-game

Kristian Dyer

Adam bites the big apple

Coachsting

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html And that's the end of Todd…

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html

Chris Mascaro

The Jets can't move the ball early in games; it is a major problem

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-offense-struggling-to-put-up-points

Kristian Dyer

It wouldn't be an NFL season unless there was a fan protest --->

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-fans-protest-adam-gase-on-thursday

Kristian Dyer

Why are the jets so predictable?

chuck239

Terrible head coach, bad GM and Clueless Owner

jetmet

by

Jimx7272

3-4 or 4-3? Which defense will the Jets be running in 2019. One of the biggest debates in football…

Abdulla_12_1992

by

twofactor23

https://www.newsday.com/sports/football/jets/ryan-griffin-jets-tight-ends-1.35527985 News on the…

https://www.newsday.com/sports/football/jets/ryan-griffin-jets-tight-ends-1.35527985

Andrew DiCecco

by

Rolando Rosa