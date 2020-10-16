A Revamped New York Jets Offensive Line Actually Is Playing Worse Than in 2019

A season ago, the New York Jets had among the worst offensive lines in the NFL. After an offseason overhaul of the unit that included three free agent signings who became starters and a first round pick, it was assumed that the line would be better.

That assumption was wrong.

Last year, the Jets allowed 50 sacks, tied for fourth-most in the NFL. This year, they are on pace for 51 sacks and are once again among the worst teams in the league in pass protection. For evidence, consider Week 5 where Joe Flacco was sacked four times in the Jets 30-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Part of the reason why it is unfair to judge the line are the circumstances surrounding this season. It would have been difficult to gel four new starters including a rookie in a month of training camp and preseason games. Now with COVID-19 cancelling preseason games, the task became virtually impossible.

Live action is necessary to build chemistry. But it is still discouraging to see a rebuilt line perform worse than a year ago. Much more was expected of the line than this and the results are part of the reason why the Jets are second-worst in the league in total offense.

“They’re doing a nice job. It’s continued to get better. I think they’re playing better individually, than they have as a group so far. No one’s played poorly,” Jets offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said. I think there’s just things that we need to continue to improve on as a unit working together, working together on our pass sets. Every once in a while, you’ll see something where one guy thought he had inside help, and he didn’t. That just comes with playing together.”

The Jets offensive line was considered the weakest part of their team last year and somehow, the Jets finished 7-9 despite line play that was terrible. The unit was rebuilt this offseason, including prominent free agent signings such as right tackle George Fant and center Conor McGovern. Then there was the biggest addition of all, first round pick Mekhi Becton. The 6-foot-7, 364 pound left tackle has been solid for the Jets but missed last week with a shoulder injury.

A season ago, Darnold in 13 starts was sacked 33 times. This season in four appearances (he missed last week with a shoulder sprain), Darnold has been sacked 12 times in four games. That is a higher per-game sack total than a season ago.

Even with the Jets conceding four sacks last Sunday, there is hope, according to Loggains. Now with five games together, the line should be building some level of chemistry and cohesion.

“A lot of times you knock some of that stuff off in pre-season and those different things, in OTAs. We didn’t have that stuff. We’re learning on the fly, and you can definitely see them getting better,” Loggains said. “I thought last week was their best game, thought they did a really good job in the run game. I think as an offensive line, it’s easier to gel in the run game, than it is in pass pro, because there are more moving parts in pass pro. I thought that last week they played their best game.”

In Week 5, the Jets had a season-high 21 first downs. They also posted a season-high 123 rushing yards.

Of that rushing total against the Cardinals, 60 yards came from Le’Veon Bell, who was released on Tuesday.