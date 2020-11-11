Jets Opponents Can't Stop Winning Player Of The Week Honors

Another week in the NFL means another slate of Player of the Week honors have been released, recognizing the best on offense, defense and special teams in both the AFC and NFC.

This season, however, POTW has more often than not translated to JOOTW (Jets Opponent of the Week).

In six of the first nine weeks this year, a player that faced the Jets has won Player of the Week across the NFL. Better yet, in six of the last seven weeks, New York's opponents have been represented on the POTW big board.

For Week 9, Patriots kicker Nick Folk was recognized for a spectacular performance at MetLife Stadium on Monday night. The veteran kicker, recipient of the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday, was perfect on the evening, nailing three field goals, three extra points and of course a 51-yarder as time expired to beat the Jets.

Here are all six players to be recognized for their work against the NFL's worst team:

WEEK 3: CB Xavier Rhodes (Colts), AFC Defensive Player of the Week

(Colts), AFC Defensive Player of the Week WEEK 4: K Brandon McManus (Broncos), AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

(Broncos), AFC Special Teams Player of the Week WEEK 5: QB Kyler Murray (Cardinals), NFC Offensive Player of the Week





(Cardinals), NFC Offensive Player of the Week WEEK 7: DE Jerry Hughes (Bills), AFC Defensive Player of the Week

(Bills), AFC Defensive Player of the Week WEEK 8: QB Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), AFC Offensive Player of the Week

(Chiefs), AFC Offensive Player of the Week WEEK 9: K Nick Folk (Patriots), AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Two on offense, two on defense and two kickers. That would be tough for other teams to pull off even if they tried.

For a winless club, it's no surprise that the Jets haven't had any of their own players win a POTW Award yet this year.

New York's most recent representatives came in 2019. Former Jets safety Jamal Adams in Week 10 and quarterback Sam Darnold in Week 6. Those two weeks featured the Jets first two wins of the season as they started 2-7.

That in mind, it's possible someone on the Jets can earn this type of recognition this year. For now, however, it's those lining up against Gang Green that are taking full advantage of a winless opponent.

