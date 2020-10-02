Pierre Desir's Up-and-Down Night Typifies the New York Jets Performance in Week 4

The roller coaster of a defeat for the New York Jets was no better exemplified than the travails of cornerback Pierre Desir. Desir had two interceptions that now has him leading the NFL in takeaways but also was beaten for two touchdowns in Thursday night’s 37-28 defeat to the Denver Broncos.

“Me personally, I gave up two touchdowns,” Desir said in a virtual press conference after the game. “One of them I should have had. The other one just needed to be in a better position. I have to be in a better position to make the plays when the opportunities come to me.”

The first play he’s referred to was a 48-yard touchdown reception by Broncos’ rookie wideout Jerry Jeudy. Desir was in a good position to either break up the play or intercept the ball. Instead, Desir missed and Broncos rookie quarterback Brett Rypien had his first career touchdown pass.

The second play Desir referred to was in the third quarter when Rypien went deep to wide receiver Tim Patrick, who made a catch out of Desir’s reach for a seven-yard touchdown pass. It made the score 24-16 Denver at the time.

“I got to play a lot better,” Desir said. “Just to work and not let one thing carry on to the next game and face my mistakes out there.”

Signed this offseason from the Indianapolis Colts, Desir has struggled at times. He was benched in a Week 1 loss at the Buffalo Bills.

Meanwhile, there were moments of brilliance out there as well. He made a brilliant interception keeping his feet barely inbounds in the second quarter. The play was initially ruled incomplete, but head coach Adam Gase challenged it and won the reversal.

The second interception was a Pick-Six when Desir picked off Rypien at the 35-yard line and scored his first career touchdown.

Desir now has eight career interceptions. He is one of just six players this season with an interception returned for a touchdown. His three interceptions lead the NFL.

The most frustrating thing for Desir after the game was the Jets inability to hold a one-point lead 28-27 with 6:23 left in the game.

“We hurt ourselves,” Desir said. “Giving up plays and having penalties to get off the field. Those are those hidden yards that add up and it cost us again.”