New York Jets Odds of Making the Playoffs are Infinitesimally Small

At this rate, Clemson will have a better chance of making the playoffs than the New York Jets.

Fresh off another loss, this one yet again a blowout, the New York Jets are 0-5 and the playoffs might be another decade away. It wouldn’t be a surprise at this point to see the Jets lose during their bye week.

OK, that’s an unnecessary low blow. But still, this team seems to be getting worse and their percent chance of making the playoffs according to Football Outsiders is horrible.

And while the odds aren’t as low as an adult having to make a hospital visit due to a pogo stick related injury, it still isn’t a good look for the Jets.

The Jets have a .8 percent chance of making the playoffs. They hold a .2 percent chance of winning the AFC East. That would be considered slim-to-nil.

The odds of the Jets making the playoffs are the worst in the entire NFL.

Percentage wise, they are at 0.0 percent of getting a top three seed in the playoffs, were they to defy logic and make the postseason.

The Jets lost to the Arizona Cardinals 30-10 on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. They conceded 496 yards of total offense on Sunday, a game that saw them now go winless through the first five weeks of the NFL season.

All this losing is painful but does come with a perk.

They have a 26.2 percent chance of getting the top pick in next spring’s NFL Draft. Overall, they seem a lock at a top five selection at 72.3 percent.

The Buffalo Bills, at 4-0 heading into their Tuesday night game against the Tennessee Titans, hold an 84.7 percent chance at the playoffs and are at 69.8 percent to win the AFC East.