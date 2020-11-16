Jets' Sam Darnold (Shoulder) Ruled Out Sunday vs. Chargers

Despite an extra week to rest and rehab his injured shoulder, Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters Monday afternoon that Darnold will sit for the fourth time this season this week. Veteran Joe Flacco will get the start in his place.

Darnold's injury dates back to Oct. 1 when the 23-year-old sustained a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, missing New York's next two games. That injury was then aggravated exactly one month later when Darnold took a hard hit scrambling against the Chiefs.

An MRI following the aggravation on Nov. 1 revealed no further damage to his throwing shoulder, but Darnold was sidelined for much of practice the following week due to unwavering soreness that impacted how he felt throwing the football. Eventually he was ruled out for Monday night against the New England Patriots.

Since Darnold was drafted in 2018, selected third overall, the Jets have gone 0-9 in games where their starting quarterback has been sidelined due to injury. That includes all three games Flacco has started this season.

In six games this year, Darnold has thrown for 1,045 yards (112-for-191) and just three touchdowns. Even with Clemson's quarterback Trevor Lawrence looming as the presumptive top pick next spring, Jets general manager Joe Douglas called Darnold New York's "quarterback for the future" a few weeks ago.

This season may be lost for New York, after starting 0-9, but Darnold has articulated over the last several weeks that his focus is still to get back on the field and play this year. After taking the hit against Kansas City, the quarterback explained that being unable to play due to injury is his "worst nightmare."

Nonetheless, ruled out on a Monday coming off a bye week, it appears Darnold isn't close to his return.

