Jets' Zach Wilson Impresses in Preseason Debut

Jets' Zach Wilson Impresses in Preseason Debut

Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

All eyes were on No. 2 in white on Saturday night as the Jets offense took the field for New York's preseason debut. 

It was a small sample size—just two series, stretching into the beginning of the second quarter—but Wilson gave Jets fans a glimpse of his potential in the NFL with a promising performance.

When he wasn't handing off the football, the rookie flashed his cannon of an arm, delivering darts down the field to complete six of his nine passes. Wilson finished with 63 yards through the air, finding five different wideouts in the process.

Wilson has struggled at times during training camp, slowly adjusting to the next level while attempting to fulfill the lofty expectations that come attached to his role as New York's franchise quarterback. In fact, just last weekend Wilson threw two interceptions in a scrimmage against his teammates, sparking questions of whether or not the rookie is ready to shine early on this season. 

On Saturday, Wilson stayed calm in the pocket while making quick decisions, showing his ability to roll out and deliver with accuracy as well. 

Each of Wilson's first four passes went in the direction of Corey Davis, one of Gang Green's biggest acquisitions in free agency this offseason. One was a pretty third-down conversion to the far sideline, executing with perfect timing for a nine-yard gain.

That wasn't the only time Wilson hit his mark on third down. During his second drive, Wilson found Keelan Cole over the middle for 16 yards, moving the chains by staying tall in the pocket to find his receiver in traffic. The rookie ended up 3-for-3 on third down Saturday night.

Wilson didn't throw any interceptions, he didn't make any ill-advised decisions and wasn't sacked. Sure, it was only two drives and a total of 22 plays, but Wilson put together the kind of performance that this entire Jets offense and coaching staff can build upon, helping the 22-year-old build his confidence leading up to Week 1 next month.

