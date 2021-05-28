Zach Wilson Is Impressing Jets' Coaching Staff Both On and Off Field During OTAs

It's safe to say Zach Wilson has been throwing the football as advertised over his first few weeks within the organization.

Last time we heard about Wilson, during rookie minicamp, his head coach explained that the ball was "barely on the ground" when the quarterback is getting his work in.

Now, during his first week of OTAs, he's not only impressing members of the organization with his right arm between the lines. He's turning heads with his work ethic and mentality off the field as well.

"He looks good. His arm is live," Robert Saleh said before New York's workout on Thursday. "Gets the ball in and out of his hands pretty quickly. He's a good decision maker and all that good stuff. So there's gonna be ebbs and flows with them, but we're really excited about what he's shown so far."

Wilson said he's focused on learning each day, soaking up a new scheme, adjusting to a new environment and satisfying his unwavering passion for the game of football. That includes hours upon hours in the film room.

It's gotten to a point where new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has spoken to his brother—Packers head coach Matt LaFleur—making sure he doesn't burn the rookie quarterback out.

"He's a junkie, I mean, he just wants film to the face," LaFleur said. "It's just unique and it's cool to watch him be able to sit there and stay focused and process all the information we're trying to give him."

Saleh added that Wilson is "relentless" off the field with his desire to get better in every way and quell his unshakeable want for knowledge.

"It is interesting when he's watching tape, the things that he's able to pick up and recognize on tape," Saleh said. "He's got a lot of horsepower in his mind and he's not afraid to use all of it."

As for how Wilson is fitting in with his teammates, and the weapons New York has surrounded him with on offense, it's still a work in progress. Wilson singled out the adjustment he needs to make in terms of the speed of his wideouts at this level compared to when he was in college.

That said, with time, Wilson and Gang Green's offensive weapons should have no trouble finding a rhythm with one another.

"As time goes by, we keep working together, we start working these different types of routes together, I think it's all gonna take care of itself," Wilson said. "I enjoy throwing to these guys. We've got some studs."

