New York Jets' Quinnen Williams Hoping to Continue Growth at the Indianapolis Colts

Amid two rough losses to start the 2020 NFL season, a bright spot has been defensive end Quinnen Williams. After a disappointing rookie campaign, there is optimism that the Jets' top draft pick of a year ago is ready to turn the corner.

Williams will be asked to step up this Sunday at the Indianapolis Colts and their balanced offense.

“I can tell the difference,” Williams told reporters in his virtual press conference on Friday. “Just experience. I had a whole season last year learning the same exact plays. I just feel comfortable in the playbook, just comfortable in the position I’m playing.”

The former third overall pick in last spring’s NFL Draft has a strong game in the Jets 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Williams had two sacks, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and four solo tackles.

A Jets defense that has been struggling this year is hoping this will be a breakout performance.

“He’s only going to continue to get better,” Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said Friday. “With confidence builds more confidence, he’s got a skill set that’s up there towards the top of the league, very pleased with how he played but you know one of the first things that come out of his mouth is I could have played better and that is even more impressive to me, but he did play very well.”

Adam Gase echoed his appreciation of Williams’ start.

“That was the way that we need him to play every week,” Gase said Wednesday. “Not only was he disruptive with the quarterback and the run game, he was just a constant nightmare for those guys penetrating through, really causing them all kinds of problems, had a whole bunch of different matchups, it didn’t matter who was trying to block him. He was doing a good job of penetrating and his effort was off the chart. That’s what we need week in and week out.”