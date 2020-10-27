Quinnen Williams is focused only on what he can control, the New York Jets defensive lineman blocking out the rumors that he could be on the trading block.

On Tuesday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported that the Jets were shopping Williams. Subsequent reports indicated that the Jets were not looking to move on from their talented and growing pass rusher. But the damage was done in terms of rumors and hype, with speculation rife in terms of where Williams, in his second year in the NFL, could potentially land.

He’s coming off a Week 7 loss to the Buffalo Bills where he had four tackles and a sack.

“You really can’t – as player you can’t control [it]. You can only control what you can control,” Williams told Sports Illustrated’s ‘Jets Country’ in an interview coordinated with Tide.

“If they trade me, they trade me. If they don’t. I just want to go out there and perform every single week, give it my all – every single game. To me the best I can be.”

With nine games left in the regular season, Williams needs just one more tackle to equal his tackle total from his rookie season. With three sacks, here’s already bettered the 2.5 sacks he had a season ago. Signs of development and growth for sure.

A first round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Williams was criticized for his quiet first year in the league. Despite the lack of big numbers a season ago, he drew rave reviews from head coach Adam Gase as well as the rest of the coaching staff.

He said that hasn’t talked with the Jets about Tuesday’s report that they were open to trading him. A report that has been countered multiple times by the beat reporters.

Saying that “I try not to keep my focus out there,” Williams said his philosophy on such things is simple.

“I basically ignore the outside noise, ignore everything in the outside,” Williams said.

A spokesman for Tide, Williams was made available as part of the Tide Hygienic Clean program.

In light of COVID-19, the NFL has barred players from swapping jerseys after games. Tide has stepped in, agreeing to not only clean all the jerseys to ensure pandemic protocols, but then will ship the exchanged jerseys between players to keep the tradition alive.

Williams said he’s been doing his own laundry since he was nine-years old.