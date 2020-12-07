Jets React to Latest Heartbreaking Loss: 'We Should Have Won'

Losing isn't getting any easier for the winless Jets. Allowing their first win of the season to slip right through their fingers on Sunday, New York's 12th loss in 2020 was the toughest pill to swallow yet.

The Jets had a four-point lead with 13 seconds left on Sunday afternoon against the Raiders. Las Vegas had no timeouts left on a third down meaning the clock was bound to expire if New York could make one more tackle in bounds.

It was touchdown or bust for the Raiders from the 46 yard line.

Then quarterback Derek Carr reared back and launched a deep ball down the sideline. All Jets quarterback Sam Darnold could do was watch.

"It’s hard to fathom losing a game like that,"Darnold said after the heartbreaking 31-28 loss. "We should have won."

READ: Jets Captain Criticizes Play Calling After New York Gives Up Game-Winning Touchdown

Sunday's last-second collapse was just the fourth one-possession loss of the season for the Jets. It was reminiscent of the Patriots winning on Monday night on Nick Folk's game-winning field goal as time expired in Week 9.

Considering the Jets mounted a comeback with 15 unanswered points in the second half, climbing back in front and holding a lead until the very end, this one stings even more.

"To me, at this point, these players deserve better than going through that," head coach Adam Gase said. "That’s all these guys have done all year. They’ve put the work in. They give us everything they have."

On a day when New York had a season-best 376 total yards of offense (including 200-plus yards on the ground for the first time in 2020), when the defense forced two turnovers and made a clutch stand to turn the ball over on downs in the red zone with under two minutes left, there's only one way to describe losing a game like this.

"It just hurts man," said running back Ty Johnson, who went off for 104 rushing yards in the loss. "I can't give you any other words, other than hurt. I truly feel that. I feel for the guys, feel for this team. Our guys are just hurt right now."

After a dozen losses to start the year, some hurting more than others, attempting to bounce back from another debilitating defeat has become a routine.

Even Lamar Jackson, the rookie corner that allowed Henry Ruggs III to get open and haul in the game-winning touchdown, acknowledged that New York can't dwell on this loss. There are four weeks left in the regular season and unless the Jets want to finish the year 0-16, they've got to get back to work.

"It's been a long season, we're looking for our first win each week and I mean, every time we feel like we taste it, something goes left," Jackson said. "So that's the biggest frustrating part about it all."

READ: Jets 'Loved' Henry Ruggs III, Nearly Picked WR Over Mekhi Becton in First Round

Upset may be an understatement, but Darnold echoed Jackson on Sunday afternoon. Take the positives, regroup and start getting ready for a tough matchup on the road with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14.

"Some guys were kind of at a loss for how to feel. Lot of emotions going around the locker room, but obviously we’ll let this one sting today and tonight, look at the tape, learn from it tomorrow, and move on to our next game."

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.