Jets Release Two Defenders Ahead of Season Finale

The New York Jets made a few roster moves before their season finale against the Buffalo Bills, releasing defensive end Shaq Lawson and safety Sharrod Neasman.

One day before the Jets take the field for their 17th and final game of the season, New York announced a handful of roster moves.

Both defensive lineman Shaq Lawson and safety Sharrod Neasman have been released, the team announced Saturday evening.

In addition to those two cuts, the Jets elevated defensive end Ronnie Blair, wide receiver Tarik Black and offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher from the practice squad for this week.

Lawson was acquired from the Texans in exchange for a sixth-round pick back in August, a trade designed to bolster New York's pass rush and help replace Carl Lawson and Vinny Curry after their seasons ended prematurely. The veteran and former first-rounder ended up playing in 14 games (seven starts), recording one sack and making 23 tackles (five for loss).

The defensive end also played a huge role in New York's second win of the season, picking off a pass from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in the fourth quarter of the Jets' upset victory.

As for Neasman, the safety was signed by the Jets in June. With injuries impacting New York's secondary, the defensive back was called upon in 11 games. He defended three passes and made 14 tackles, also intercepting a pass this year.

The most notable name from those elevated to the active roster is Blair, who has appeared in each of New York's last seven games. In that span, the former 49ers pass rusher has accumulated 24 tackles, three tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and one sack.

