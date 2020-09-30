SI.com
JetsCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+
Search

Rex Ryan Calls the New York Jets Horrendous but Thinks They'd Beat the 2008 Detroit Lions

Kristian Dyer

Not even Rex Ryan can defend the New York Jets at this point.

The last head coach to take the Jets to the playoffs, Ryan was opinionated this week when talking about his old team. A 36-7 loss at the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday sank the Jets to 0-3 with no reason to believe that they can turn things around.

Dan Orlovsky, an ESPN analyst who played on the 2008 Detroit Lions team that went 0-16, tweeted on Sunday that the Jets would lose to his winless team were they to play.

“The New York Jets are horrendous right now but c’mon the Jets would have destroyed [the Lions],” Ryan said on Monday about Orlovsky’s tweet.

“It’s frustrating being a Jets fan right now because I thought this team was going to be competitive. Last year they won six of their last eight games,” Ryan said on ESPN.

“I thought they were going to build off of it. This year they’re doing the opposite. I still think the Giants are worse than the Jets. “

The New York Giants, of course, had their own issues in a Week 3 home blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers. In Sports Illustrated’s recent power rankings, the Jets were ranked bottom of the NFL and the Giants one spot above at No. 31.

Much of the issues surrounding the Jets are centered around personnel. The team is still rebuilding and appears to be far from a finished that can compete on a weekly basis. This year was always going to be a bit rought.

Injuries, however, are ripping the roster apart. On Sunday, the Jets were without their top three wide receivers due to injury. Right tackle George Fant (concussion) was also missing as was All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell, who is on Injured Reserve.

Starting left tackle Mekhi Becton was taken out of Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury.

The good news for the Jets is that Fant and Becton participated in practice yesterday. So too did Jamison Crowder, out since Week 2 with a hamstring injury.

THANKS FOR READING JETS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Adam bites the big apple

Coachsting

The Jets can't move the ball early in games; it is a major problem

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-offense-struggling-to-put-up-points

Kristian Dyer

It wouldn't be an NFL season unless there was a fan protest --->

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-fans-protest-adam-gase-on-thursday

Kristian Dyer

Why are the jets so predictable?

chuck239

Terrible head coach, bad GM and Clueless Owner

jetmet

by

Jimx7272

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html And that's the end of Todd…

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html

Chris Mascaro

3-4 or 4-3? Which defense will the Jets be running in 2019. One of the biggest debates in football…

Abdulla_12_1992

by

twofactor23

Sam Darnold Year 3

https://www.si.com/college/usc/football/sam-darnold-halftime-thoughts

Claudette Montana Pattison

https://www.newsday.com/sports/football/jets/ryan-griffin-jets-tight-ends-1.35527985 News on the…

https://www.newsday.com/sports/football/jets/ryan-griffin-jets-tight-ends-1.35527985

Andrew DiCecco

by

Rolando Rosa

The Jets are getting a familiar face in Stephone Anthony. He's played under head coach Adam Gase in…

https://nypost.com/2019/08/20/jets-sign-lb-stephone-anthony-in-place-of-injured-avery-williamson/

Jack-Loennecker

by

Jack-Loennecker