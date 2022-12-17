Robert Saleh Explains Why He Has Faith in Zach Wilson in First Start Since Being Benched

Wilson will return to the starting quarterback position this week, replacing Mike White who is out with a rib injury.

Zach Wilson's most recent start in a Jets uniform was the young quarterback's lowest point.

The signal-caller threw for just 77 yards in an embarrassing effort against the Patriots back in Week 11, adding controversy when he failed to take accountability for the offense's putrid performance.

With Mike White suddenly out with a rib injury, Wilson is returning to the starting lineup, an opportunity to show that he's grown over the last month, resetting in practice and on the sidelines.

Narratives will swirl until kickoff on Sunday, with the Lions coming to town. Head coach Robert Saleh is confident that Wilson has positioned himself to produce this week, leading this team's offense in a game with postseason implications.

"I feel like he’s been very good over the last three weeks when being deliberate and attacking the moments that we’ve asked him to attack and all the different things with regards to footwork and fundamentals," Saleh told reporters on Friday after announcing Wilson will start. "He’s got to go out there and do the best he possibly can and I know as a coaching staff we trust him and I know the team trusts him. It’s just everyone doing their part and making sure that we execute at the highest level possible and do the best we can."

With Wilson at the helm, after he returned from a preseason knee injury, the Jets went 5-2. New York defeated teams like the Bills, Dolphins and Packers with Wilson under center, falling twice against the Patriots.

The problem is that Wilson wasn't the reason for any of those wins. Sure, he has been taking care of the football better this year—throwing only five interceptions in those seven games—but he wasn't able to orchestrate New York's offense to its full potential. If it wasn't for this team's elite defense, the Jets wouldn't be anywhere near the playoff picture.

Saleh gave more credit to Wilson, assuring that he played better than the numbers say leading up to his benching. The head coach singled out Wilson's playmaking ability outside of the pocket, evading pass rushers and extending plays. Factor that in with the strides he's taken in practice and he's ready to produce against Detroit.

"Felt like he’s been doing a really good job just finding completions and getting the ball where he needs to with accuracy," Saleh added. "So, he’s done a really nice job, like I said, working deliberately and tying everything in. For him, it’s really just making the easy, easy with regards to getting your feet in the direction they need to go, get your body set and deliver the football the way he knows how.

"He’s the same quarterback that once went 18-for-18 in a bowl game, so he’s very capable, it’s just a matter of being conscientious and tying everything together."

