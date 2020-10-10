Ficken-tastic: New York Jets Kicker Sam Ficken a Standout This Year

Last year, the New York Jets had only one Pro Bowl player in safety Jamal Adams. This year, with Adams traded away in the summer, the 0-4 Jets best shot at Pro Bowl representation lies in a kicker who was much-maligned a season ago.

Sam Ficken is perfect on the year, coming off five field goals in the Jets’ Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos. The Jets kicker, in his fourth year in the NFL and his second season with the team, has made all eight field goal attempts this year as well as his five extra-point attempts.

“I think he’s had an outstanding year thus far, hopefully it continues which I think he will,” Jets special teams coach Brant Boyer said on Thursday in his virtual press conference.

“One thing that gets lost is last year, he took six or seven more kicks of 45 plus yards than anybody in the league. He prepares like a pro, comes to work every day. Comes in early. Stays late. Does a nice job of preparing, taking care of his body. I think the guy – I think the world of him. He has plenty of leg, he’s consistent. I think he’s done a really nice job thus far. I look forward to him continuing to do so.”

A season ago, Ficken was 19-of-27 on field goal attempts. he made 23 of his 26 point after attempts.

Lost in all the talk about Ficken’s record with field goals is his work in kickoffs which shows serious growth.

Last year, Ficken was erratic in his touchbacks, getting no return on 46.8 percent of his kicks. This year, that number has improved drastically and stands at touchbacks on 64.7 percent of his kickoffs.

No small accomplishment in a stadium not known as being kicker friendly given the ever-present swirling winds.

“I think he’s earned the spot where he’s at. He’s worked a lot of years to get here,” Boyer said.

“Went through some ups and downs and now he’s worked his butt off and now it is finally paying off for him. I think his confidence is at an all-time high right now, and it should be. He had an unbelievable camp. I think he kicked like he is right now all through camp like he is right now. He did a heck of a job.

“It doesn’t surprise me that he’s doing really well right now.”