SI.com
JetsCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+
Search

Positive Talking Points Aren't Enough for the New York Jets After an 0-6 Start

Kristian Dyer

At some point for the New York Jets, practice doesn’t have to make them perfect. But at some point, all this talk about the merits of the team in practice has to surely make them at least adequate.

It probably isn’t fair, but the Jets continue to come-up with the same couple of lines following yet another lackluster Sunday, this one a 24-0 loss at the Miami Dolphins. The 0-6 Jets found a new way to lose, this time being shut out.

But they still ran out the same list of explanations as they have the past few weeks. They practice hard, Jets head coach Adam Gase says, but it isn’t coming together on game day.

Or, they need to find ways to sustain drives and then things will improve.

The problem is that both sets of talking points ignore the talent deficiency on the Jets as well as the scheme issues that stem from the head coach.

“I didn’t think it was lifeless. Offensively, we were frustrated. We were frustrated. There were a lot of points where guys were encouraging each other and cheering each other on,” Gase said after the game on Sunday.

“I thought the defense definitely had good energy, trying to create turnovers. You’re trying to make that play to swing the game in a positive direction. We got a little frustrated on offense because we couldn’t get that done.”

The offense was poor by every definition. They had just 263 yards of total offense and managed 13 first downs against the Dolphins.

Quarterback Joe Flacco was sacked three times and hit a total of 10 times.

The offense looked flat and unimaginative, not a great surprise given a similar performance from the unit in their previous five games. But being shutout is any especially dire tale for the Jets.

Now, through six games, the Jets have lost by a cumulative 110 points. It truly shows no signs of getting better.

“Well, hey, you’ve got to look at yourself in the mirror and ask yourself what drives you and why you do this. Do you love this game? That’s what it really all comes down to,” Flacco said.

“And then you’ve just got to execute and play better. Listen, we can play as hard as we want and be as tough as we want and have the right guys, but if we don’t play well, we’re not going to get it done. But it still starts with keeping your head held high and sticking together as a unit.”

THANKS FOR READING JETS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preview: Arizona Cardinals at the New York Jets

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-nfl-week-5-preview-arizona-cardinals

Kristian Dyer

How to watch the New York Jets in NFL Week 5

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-tv-radio-how-to-watch-arizona-cardinals-nfl-week-5

Kristian Dyer

Kyler Murray is a major headache for the New York Jets in Week 5

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-test-in-kyler-murray-arizona-cardinals-week-5

Kristian Dyer

Week 5 Game is On

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-negative-covid-19-test-week-5-on

Kristian Dyer

Injuries are a concern for Sam Darnold

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-sam-darnold-out-again-week-5-seventh-game

Kristian Dyer

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html And that's the end of Todd…

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html

Chris Mascaro

3-4 or 4-3? Which defense will the Jets be running in 2019. One of the biggest debates in football…

Abdulla_12_1992

by

twofactor23

https://www.newsday.com/sports/football/jets/ryan-griffin-jets-tight-ends-1.35527985 News on the…

https://www.newsday.com/sports/football/jets/ryan-griffin-jets-tight-ends-1.35527985

Andrew DiCecco

by

Rolando Rosa

The Jets are getting a familiar face in Stephone Anthony. He's played under head coach Adam Gase in…

https://nypost.com/2019/08/20/jets-sign-lb-stephone-anthony-in-place-of-injured-avery-williamson/

Jack-Loennecker

by

Jack-Loennecker

Build that chemistry big boys! We need you guys up front! #GangGreen…

https://thejetpress.com/2019/06/22/jets-ol-kelechi-osemele-talks-building-chemistry-new-teammates/

GangGreen91

by

Rolando Rosa