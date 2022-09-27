Skip to main content

Jets Sign Mike Remmers; How Veteran Tackle Fits on Offensive Line

New York is bringing Mike Remmers in for an opportunity to earn some playing time as the Jets battle a barrage of injuries on the offensive line.
The Jets are signing veteran offensive tackle Mike Remmers to the practice squad with the intention of promoting him to the active roster once he's settled into New York's offense, according to his agent Brett Tessler.

New York needed a veteran offensive lineman for some depth early on this season, still trying to piece everything together after losing Mekhi Becton for the season and Duane Brown (Becton's replacement) to injured reserve.

That issue at tackle got even scarier when starter George Fant exited Sunday's game against the Bengals with a knee injury. Backup Conor McDermott filled in for Fant the rest of the way. 

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday that Fant is day-to-day. If he can't go on Sunday for New York's Week 4 matchup in Pittsburgh, Gang Green will be forced to roll with rookie Max Mitchell and McDermott at the tackle spots. 

"You’re down to your fourth and fifth guys. At this point in the season, you don’t anticipate that," Saleh told reporters on Monday. "But I love the way Max Mitchell has come in and played, he’s doing a really nice job. [McDermott] came in on short notice and did an admirable job. Hopefully if he has to step up again, he’s played a lot of games in this league, so at the end of the day, no one cares. You got to line up, you got to play football, you got to protect the quarterback, [Mike] LaFleur’s got to find ways to protect the quarterback no different than we did against Cleveland. I got confidence in the guys that we’ll figure it out."

Remmers played for the Chiefs over the last two seasons, including four games (two starts) in 2021. He's a 33-year-old entering his 10th season in the league, making past stops with the Giants, Vikings, Panthers and Chargers.

New York doesn't need too much from Remmers. He might not even be asked to play. But with all these injuries and question marks at both sides, it can't hurt to bring in a guy with experience and upside. 

That's especially pertinent for New York as second-year quarterback Zach Wilson prepares to return from his knee injury and subsequent surgery in the preseason. His safety in the pocket will be extremely important, placing even more emphasis on tackle play. 

