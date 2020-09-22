WFAN Beginning to Take Swings at the New York Jets, Adam Gase Following Another Ugly Loss

The evisceration of the New York Jets is starting, with sports talk radio beginning to rake the organization over the coals following a second straight poor game to start the season.

This week on ‘Moose & Maggie,’ WFAN’s Marc Malusis and Maggie Gray hit hard at the woeful Jets. Sunday’s 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers the latest case study for a team that seems directionless at the moment. Head coach Adam Gase is coming under increasing pressure after a second straight week where the team came out slow.

In Monday’s show, Malusis called “the Jets are the worst team in the NFL – it’s not even close, it is not even close – they’ve show you no pulse, they’ve shown you no fight back.

“There is little to no pride on this team but that’s the coaching staff. When they hired him, I hated the hire of Adam Gase,” Malusis said.

“As he was getting credit for what he did with Peyton Manning which was moronic at the time. Or the fact that he was able to work with Jay Cutler in Chicago. People didn’t want to see and read the tea leaves about what happened in Miami.”

The Jets started the season with a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills, a game that was more lopsided than the final score. Two fumbles by Bills quarterback Josh Allen ended drives that could and should have resulted in points. The Jets scored a touchdown in both games to make things respectable.

In both games, the Jets were down 21-3 at halftime.

Last week, Jets CEO Christopher Johnson addressed the media and called the embattled Gase “a brilliant offensive mind.” Gray hopped on the ridicule of Johnson’s term, which has been bantered about in the media.

“Now it just takes on a whole new dimension of funny because of some the insane play-calling that happened on Sunday. It was a coach playing not to win. I don’t even know how else to describe,” Gray said.

“Brilliant offensive mind, you’re not giving it to Adams on fourth-and-1. Brilliant offensive mind, you’re down 24-3 late in the third quarter so you’re kicking a field goal because you need to get some positive momentum going? Your brilliant offensive mind can’t scheme a way to get a little more positive momentum going? You’re talking about a team that defensively gave up a third-and-31 and it wasn’t even to [Raheem] Mostert, he was out of the game at that point. It was Jerick McKinnon. Wow. Just top to bottom.”