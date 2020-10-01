NFL Week 4 Television & Radio Guide: How to Watch the New York Jets & the Denver Broncos

Below is the guide for how to watch and listen to the New York Jets this weekend. Television station and radio guide for watching and listening to the Jets game.

The Jets will host the Denver Broncos. Both teams are 0-3.

Game Time: 8:20 P.M. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (no fans)

How to Watch: On NFL Network

Play-by-play with Joe Buck, analyst role is Troy Aikman and sideline reporters are Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink.

How to Listen: In New York on 98.7 ESPN Radio

Play-by-play with Bob Wischusen, analyst role is Marty Lyons

Satellite Radio:

Sirius – 83

XM – 225

Westwood Sirius/XM - 88

Key Jets Injuries - Running back Le'Veon Bell OUT (hamstring); wide receiver Denzel Mims OUT (hamstring); linebacker Blake Cashman OUT (hamstring); wide receiver Breshad Perriman OUT (hamstring)

Last Week – It was a second-straight blowout for the Jets, this time a 36-7 loss at the Indianapolis Colts to give them a third loss in as many games.

Holders of a same 0-3 mark, the Broncos lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-10. They announced Brett Rypien, signed off the practice squad last week, as their starter for Thursday night.

Quote of the Week –

“Yeah, you’ve just got to be ready for both and you’ve just have to kind of look at the style football that they’re playing. We have to do a good job. Really, this is the ultimate complimentary football game. We have to do a good job on offense protecting the football, and on defense we’ve got to make them drive a long way and find a way to create turnovers and stop the run, and when they take their shots, we’ve got to make sure that we do a good job of not allowing explosive plays.” – Jets head coach Adam Gase on the uncertainty at quarterback for Denver