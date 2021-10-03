Zach Wilson Leads Jets to First Win, Upsetting Titans in Overtime

The New York Jets secured the Jets first win of the season, defeating the Tennessee Titans in overtime on a Randy Bullock missed field goal.

Falling behind early on Sunday afternoon, thanks to another lethargic start on offense in the first quarter, the Jets were staring down the barrel of their third consecutive 0-4 start to the season.

Recapturing some momentum before halftime, Gang Green stormed back, leaning on explosive plays from their rookie quarterback to put them in a position to win, up by seven late in the fourth quarter.

A perfectly executed drive by the Titans, scoring with just 16 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, tied the game and prevented New York from winning in regulation. But after winning the coin toss and receiving the opening kick in overtime, Zach Wilson orchestrated what turned out to be the first game-winning drive of his career, methodically driving down the field to set up a chip shot for Matt Ammendola, taking a 27-24 lead.

Needing one stop to secure the victory, New York caught a break on defense. The Titans drove into field-goal range, converting on multiple fourth-down plays, but Randy Bullock—who started the day hitting his first three field goals—missed a 49-yard field goal wide left.

The victory certainly wasn't pretty, but it counts the same. Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh, Mike LaFleur and more have their first win with the Jets.

New York ended up with seven sacks on the afternoon, consistently wreaking havoc up front and making Ryan Tannehill's life in the pocket miserable. Derrick Henry ended up with 157 rushing yards on 33 carries, but in the grand scheme of things, Gang Green did a solid job containing the running back, keeping him from erupting for any big plays.

Linebackers C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams led the way on defense, racking up double-digit tackles. Quinnen Williams, Quincy's brother, had two sacks.



Wilson threw for 297 yards in his first NFL victory, connecting on two touchdown passes in the second half. Those numbers are even more impressive considering Wilson finished the first quarter just 2-for-7 with an interception and five passing yards.

Instead of allowing a fourth-straight slow start deteriorate into a fourth-straight loss, the offense turned it on in the second quarter, capturing all the momentum by getting on the board.

Punctuated by a gritty two-yard run from rookie Michael Carter, featuring a second effort and a push from the offensive line behind him, New York snapped a nine-quarter touchdown drought.

Carter's first touchdown of his career was also the Jets' first rushing touchdown in the first half since Week 11 of last season.

Wilson was in command on that drive, taking a step in the right direction after yet another slow start. The rookie turned that momentum into something special in the third quarter, flashing the arm talent that makes him a potential future superstar in this league.

Rolling to his right to avoid pressure, Wilson unleashed a 54-yard bomb down the right sideline, hitting Keelan Cole for a massive gain.

New York tacked on three points from there—on a Matt Ammendola field goal from 27 yards out—to take a 10-9 lead. It took three and a half games, but the Jets finally had their first lead of the entire season.

That advantage wouldn't last long, though. Derrick Henry began taking over early in the fourth quarter, eclipsing the 100-yard mark and carrying Tennessee's offense on their first drive of the final quarter.

After a 22-yard gain from Henry, the behemoth in the backfield punched it in from one-yard out. A two-point conversion gave the Titans a seven-point edge.

From there, Wilson and the Jets scampered right back down the other way, wasting no time before tying this ballgame at 17 apiece. Taking advantage of a pass interference penalty, giving the Jets 43 free yards, Wilson capped off an efficient drive, finding Jameson Crowder on a quick out route from three yards away for a touchdown.

A stop from the Jets followed on defense and after an 18-yard punt return from Braxton Berrios, Wilson went off script once again for another special moment. Flushed out to his right on play action, Wilson's eyes were locked on Corey Davis down the field. Recognizing the Titans had no help over the top, Wilson waved to Davis, telling him to go deep.

The result was another perfectly placed deep ball, hitting Davis in stride for a 53-yard score. Davis finished the day exacting some revenge on his former team, accumulating 111 receiving yards on just four catches in the win.

All of a sudden, after scoring 20 points through their first three games of the year, Wilson and the Jets' offense had erupted to put 24 on the board. The only question remaining was whether or not the Jets' defense could hold on down the stretch.

With just under four minutes remaining, New York came up with a massive stop on fourth down, putting pressure on Ryan Tannehill, as had been the case all day long. Tennessee got the ball back one more time late in the fourth quarter, though, and capitalized. Tannehill and Henry pushed the rock forward, ending a clinical drive with a two-yard touchdown to Cameron Batson with 16 seconds remaining.

Wilson and the Jets got the ball to start the second half, driving 71 yards on 13 plays. They couldn't quite finish it with a touchdown—Wilson was tackled for a loss on third and goal, forcing Saleh to bring in the field goal unit—but the lead turned out to be just enough.

