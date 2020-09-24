More New York Jets Grounded on Thursday with Injuries

The injuries keep on coming for the New York Jets, who on Thursday announced that rookie safety Ashtyn Davis and right tackle George Fant will not practice.

This comes in addition to the continued absence from the practice field of wide receiver Breshad Perriman (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (hamstring) among several notable starters. Davis (groin) and Fant (concussion) both suffered their injuries on Wednesday according to head coach Adam Gase.

“We’re going through a lot of different situations right now. Some of these when these happened are not ideal, not great timing. Joe and the guys are trying to work through all that, make sure we have everything straightened out,” Gase said on Thursday in his virtual press conference.

“We’ve got a couple days here before we have to get things locked in, we’ll see how the next few days go. Usually by Friday, we know all the moves we need to make. Our coordinators know here’s our options, here’s what the possibilities are.”

The loss of Crowder continues to sting. There had been hope that the slot receiver could return after suffering the injury last week.

The team’s leading receiver last year, he had seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown in the Jets Week 1 loss at the Buffalo Bills.

“You can kind of sense it if you want,” Gase said. “I’m not going to close the door on him if for some reason he feels like he’s feeling better the next two days. I’d say he’s doubtful.”

Fant, signed in free agency, has started both games at right tackle this year. In addition to Fant, center Connor McGovern (hamstring) did not practice.

As for the rash of injuries, Gase said that the Jets aren’t the only team in the league battling injuries. A lack of preseason games this year due to COVID-19, he speculated, could be the cause.

The Jets will be down their top three receivers on Sunday at the Indianapolis Colts as rookie Denzel Mims has missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury.

Undrafted rookie free agent Lawrence Cager, a wide receiver signed to the practice squad after training camp, could be an option. Cager earned some rave reviews in camp from Gase.

“His development is going to have to quicken up I guess,” Gase said.

“We’re down to whoever is available, whoever has got a pulse right now, we’re ready to go.”