Jets' WR Corey Davis to Undergo Season-Ending Core Muscle Surgery

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis will miss the rest of the season after undergoing core muscle surgery, a significant ​blow for the Jets offense.

The season-ending injuries keep coming for the Jets.

Wide receiver Corey Davis will undergo core muscle surgery on Tuesday and is out for the rest of the year, head coach Robert Saleh revealed on Monday afternoon.

"I feel awful for Corey, he's one of the true pros in this league, goes about his business the right way," Saleh told reporters on Monday afternoon. "Shows up everyday to work, he does everything the right way."

Davis missed three games since Week 7, sitting last Sunday with a groin injury.

Asked if the wideout's season-ending surgery is a result of an aggravation to Davis' groin, Saleh assured that Davis was cleared and good to go Sunday against the Eagles.

"He was cleared, went through a lot of different procedures to get that thing ready to roll," he said. "It's unfortunate, it just finally gave out."

With his season abruptly coming to an end, Davis finishes the year with 492 receiving yards, 34 catches and four touchdowns over nine games. Davis eclipsed the 100-yard mark in only one game this season, never catching more than five passes in a single contest.

Davis joins defensive linemen Carl Lawson and Vinny Curry, as well as safety Marcus Maye, as some of the key contributors that had their seasons end far too soon due to injuries. Lawson and Davis were New York's biggest signings in free agency this past offseason.

"I know he's hurting, but we'll get him back next year and he'll be better than ever," Saleh said.

