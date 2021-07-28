Jets Working Out Veteran Quarterbacks in Wake of Zach Wilson's Holdout

Following Trey Lance’s agreement with the 49ers Wednesday morning, Zach Wilson is the lone first-round pick that remains unsigned.

As the Jets began training camp practices Wednesday, the No. 2 overall selection was absent, leaving New York in a pinch as they are forced to move forward without their franchise quarterback.

In the meantime, Joe Douglas and Co. are making other arrangements. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Jets will be hosting quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Sean Mannion on Thursday for workouts.

This comes amidst calls to sign a veteran signal caller to back up Wilson. With the 21-year-old out for the time being, the urgency has clearly been heightened. The two other quarterbacks on the roster—James Morgan and Mike White—have taken part in zero combined snaps under center in the NFL.

Morgan was drafted in the fourth round in 2020 by the Jets. After being drafted by the Cowboys in 2018, White has gone back and forth between New York’s active roster and the practice squad.

Bringing in a quarterback with experience would at least allow the Jets to run more complicated offensive sets during training camp, giving their young players exposure to various key situations. The 35-year-old Johnson has bounced around the league since being drafted in 2008, playing for 13 NFL teams primarily as a backup. The former fifth-round pick most recently played on the 49ers practice squad in 2020, so he has some familiarity with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

Mannion, a third-round pick in 2015, has played in 13 games over the course of five seasons with the Rams and Vikings. Obviously, neither of these options are going to excite Jets fans. Until Wilson returns to the field, anxiety will remain high. The priority is getting their young phenom back at the facility.

