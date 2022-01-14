Jets' Zach Wilson Says Thank You to Offensive Linemen With This Special Gift

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson bought each Jets offensive lineman round trip airline tickets on JetBlue as a thank you for protecting him all season.

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson hooked his offensive linemen up with an extravagant gift this week, thanking each of them for having his back up front during the 2021 season.

In a video posted to his social media pages, Wilson announced that he is gifting each lineman with round trip airline tickets to go anywhere in the world.

"Trying to take care of the O-Line this year, thanking them for protecting me," Wilson said. "Round trip tickets with JetBlue Mint to go anywhere they want. I hope those guys enjoy it, I really appreciate them taking care of me."

There were question marks for New York's offensive line this past season, and some Sundays weren't pretty, but the Jets took a major step forward when it comes to their production up front.

Even without Mekhi Becton, who missed the final 16 games of the season after a knee injury in Week 1, New York had the 11th-best offensive line in the league, per Pro Football Focus.

READ: Ex-Jets Scout Explains Why New York Should Draft OT Ikem Ekwonu

Rookie Alijah Vera-Tucker had a solid first season at left guard and center Connor McGovern was reliable at center while both George Fant and Morgan Moses shined at the tackle spots. Fant, filling in for Becton on the left side, allowed just one sack all season (per PFF).

There could be some new faces protecting Wilson when he's under center for his sophomore season in 2022. With nine draft picks and plenty of cap space to work with, don't be surprised if general manager Joe Douglas adds to that group this offseason, making sure Wilson can operate safely in the pocket for years to come.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.