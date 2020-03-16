NFL CBA analysis: MMQB's Albert Breer does a deep-dive on the labor deal and its fallout

Big names were against it, but the NFL’s new CBA passed on Sunday, meaning that the league not only has some drastic rule changes but will also have a decade of labor peace.

No lockouts. No threats of a lockout. And one more regular season game. How great is that?

Sports Illustrated’s senior NFL reporter Albert Breer dives into the new deal and what it means. There are impacts for sure. He also takes a hard look at how this deal got passed with 60 votes a razor-sharp difference.

An increased salary cap is a big talking point, although this year’s bump to $198.2 million (up $10 million from over a year ago) is less than expected. In addition, increases in the veteran’s minimum will have an impact on the lifestyle of players but also on the salary cap.

A roster increase allows for more opportunities for players. The practice squad increases as well has a positive impact for the rank and file, giving further opportunities for players to make the roster and earn a stable living.

And of course, there is the reduction of preseason from four games down to three games. Oh yes, and the little – and much contested – detail of adding another regular season game. All this as well as an expanded playoff format.

A lot to digest here and be excited about.

Watch Breer's analysis of the new CBA:

But Breer points out that there are both positives and negatives to this new deal as the NFL must quickly come to grasp with this new order as free agency opens this week.

On Sunday night, Breer reported that the league is moving forward with free agency as expected. Concerns over COVID-19 had led to some reports and speculation that free agency could be halted from beginning by the league, a line of thinking that made sense given the need to interview players in-person and conduct physicals.

All remains unchanged, however. Legal tampering is set to officially begin on Monday at noon (ET) with free agents able to sign with teams on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.