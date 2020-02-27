Andrew Thomas could well be a New York Jet, the interest in the Georgia tackle being backed up with an interview meeting at the NFL Combine.

A month ago, Thomas was considered the best offensive tackle in what is a pretty deep position group for this NFL Draft class. While Thomas has slipped a bit in recent weeks among mock drafts, he is now a popular pick for the Jets at No. 11 in the first round.

Already at the NFL Combine, Thomas has met with the Jets. The multi-year starter at Georgia, an All-SEC selection, confirmed his meeting with the AFC East team this week. Thomas spoke to reporters at the NFL Combine on Wednesday.

“I met with the Jets,” Thomas said during his media press conference.

“A lot of film, breaking down my film and then little things like critiquing my technique.”

During the press conference, Thomas said he prefers to play left tackle.

Offensive line is a major question mark for the Jets this offseason and Thomas could be a big part of that answer. He’s a physical left tackle who also could play on the right side. Thickly built and strong, he moves well and gets to the second-level with relative ease.

He says he possesses “athletic feet with length.”

Also playing for a top program in the toughest conference in college football is a selling point, perhaps helping his transition to the league.

“In the SEC, you don’t have any days off. Every week, you’re playing against the pass rusher they have,” Thomas said.

“Obviously it’s not the NFL but it’s a nice stepping stone going up to the next level.”