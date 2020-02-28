NFL Combine prospect Cesar Ruiz could be the New York Jets next franchise center

With the New York Jets likely looking at taking multiple offensive linemen in the NFL Draft, Cesar Ruiz is a name to keep an eye on.

Ruiz will likely be the top interior lineman to come off the board in April’s NFL Draft, the Michigan center having put together three solid years in the Big Ten. Ruiz’s path to the NFL began by attending IMG Academy in Florida, a national powerhouse program.

At Michigan, Ruiz had 31 starts - 26 at center and five at guard.

He will interview with 18 teams this week and has five formal interviews scheduled.

Asked to describe himself during a media session at the NFL Combine, Ruiz called himself “a versatile player, I can play guard or center, whatever you want in the interior.” But he admits “I’m a center, I can play guard as well.”

The fact that he can play either center or guard adds intrigue, making him a late first round or early second projection.

“That’s always great. Projections are always just projections. I got to make it happen. It’s good to see, it gives me a good idea of where I stand,” Ruiz told reporters on Wednesday at the NFL Combine.

“I try to stay out of that stuff and focus on the task at hand.”

The Jets, picking at No. 11, could potentially move back in the first round and be in a position to take Ruiz. With guard Brian Winters the only returning starting lineman from Week 1, the Jets will need to be active in free agency to address glaring issues on the offensive line.

Ruiz at center could give them stability at the position.

When asked who he compares to in the NFL, Ruiz said Oakland Raiders center Rodney Hudson because “we’re both big-bodied centers that can move very well and have a lot of power.” Hudson famously hasn’t allowed a sack since 2017.

The NFL Draft doesn’t typically value interior offensive linemen. Ruiz said he believes he is a first rounder.

“Because, if you look at the film, if you look at how I dominate people. If you look at my character, you look at how smart I am, I have everything you advertise for a first rounder,” Ruiz said.

“I’m very confident in myself that I am a first rounder.”