NFL Combine Update: Cornerback Kindle Vildor meets with the New York Jets

With cornerback among one of the most pressing needs for the New York Jets heading into the NFL Draft, a name to keep an eye on is Kindle Vildor. The Georgia Southern defensive back could be a Day 3 selection with starting potential, an upside that led to an NFL Combine meeting with the New York Jets.

Vildor is a long cornerback with a good wingspan. He breaks to the ball well and shows outstanding instincts. He figures to make an impact on special teams and could potentially step into a Jets backfield that needs depth.

A source tells SportsIllustrated.com that Vildor met with the Jets at the combine, with the source saying it was an informal meeting. Given the Jets pressing needs at offensive line as well as wide receiver, a cornerback (or two) might be a priority later in the draft. In addition, he has met with several other teams including the Indianapolis Colts.

An under-the –radar prospect such as Vildor might be a good value fit. He showed growth every season in college and quarterbacks targeted the other side of the field midway through his junior season. As a senior, Vildor had 27 tackles, six passes defended and two interceptions.

Vildor was also invited to participate in the Senior Bowl.

There are some good potential value picks for the Jets later in this draft. Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall is a ball hawk, a smart player who was a multi-year starter for the Cavaliers. In addition, Temple’s Harrison Hand could be a good steal for the Jets.

Hand spent two years at Baylor before personal reasons forced a transfer closer to home. There, he put together a tremendous season at Temple before declaring for the draft.