NFL Draft Analyst: New York Jets Need To Go Offensive Line At No. 11

With their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, it isn’t surprising that one draft insider thinks the New York Jets need to go offensive line.

According to Football Outsiders, the Jets offensive line was second-worst in pass protection last year. And while the unit gradually improved over the second half of the season – a time when they closed out the year by going 6-2 – it is clear that after years of neglect in both free agency and the draft, the Jets have no choice but to invest in the offensive line this offseason.

This likely means that the Jets will need to make at least one prominent signing in free agency as well as use an early draft pick to bolster the offensive line.

Sitting at No. 11 in the first round, there is a good chance that the Jets can land immediate help at tackle. There are several marquee tackles that will be available in the first round, with NFL Draft insider Rick Seritella saying that taking a tackle is a must for the Jets in the first round.

“New York should monitor the offensive tackle market, as there are several who could potentially go in the top ten,” Seritella said.

“While Indy will probably dictate who the ‘consensus’ tackle is, Jedrick Wills Jr. (Alabama), Andrew Thomas (Georgia) and Mekhi Becton (Louisville) are all immediate plug-and-play starters who would serve as an immediate upgrade on the Jets roster. “

Seritella is the founder of the NFL Draft Bible and one of the foremost authorities on the draft in the country. His publication features over 500 prospect overviews and analyses as well as a draft big board, an early look at the 2021 draft and interviews with prospects.

The Jets have not taken an offensive lineman in the top 75 picks of the draft since 2013 (Brian Winters). In their past three drafts, third round pick Chuma Edoga is the only offensive lineman that has been selected.