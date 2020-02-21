NFL Executive: New York Jets Should Consider A Running Back In The NFL Draft

Offensive line. Wide receiver. Perhaps even an edge rusher. There is a lot of consensus for what the New York Jets need from free agency and the NFL Draft. According to one NFL personnel executive, however, the team needs a running back.

The Jets spent heavily on their backfield last year, signing Le’Veon Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million contract that includes $27 million in guarantees. But even with this investment in Bell, the Jets can’t ignore the backfield this offseason.

And that could mean, according to one executive, that they take a running back in the draft.

And while one mock draft made waves this week with the Jets selecting a running back in the first round, that isn’t going to happen unless the Jets address all their needs in free agency. And that simply isn’t plausible. A running back is a luxury pick unless there is a can’t miss prospect. The Jets, simply, can’t afford to draft a running back given their rebuilding project.

The executive, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he can’t publicly talk about NFL Draft prospects, said the Jets need to draft a running back to address issues behind Bell.

“They should look to take a running back, probably early on Day 3,” the executive told SI.

“This isn’t a top heavy group of running backs but it is a good, solid class. The Jets can do well there if they are patient. They probably need to address wide receiver and offensive line early, even if they grab a couple of starters in free agency.

“There are going to be a couple overlooked running backs from small schools. I like the kid from Appalachian State (Darrynton Evans). There also are good contributors in Levante Bellamy, A.J. Dillon – who I like a lot from [Boston College]. He's going to be a good value pick for some team in the later rounds. Patrick Taylor was part of a really good backfield at Memphis. I think he could step into certain situations and be a player, part of a rotation, right away.”

But why should the Jets look at a running back in the draft when they invested heavily in Bell last offseason?

The answer lies in a pressing need behind Bell. The Jets signed Bilal Powell last offseason to a one-year deal. Set to turn 32-years old this upcoming season, there is no guarantee that he will return to the team or that the Jets won’t need a young option for depth behind two veteran running backs.

There is no guarantee that Bell is here beyond the 2020 season either.

“First off, Lev wasn’t a Joe Douglas signing. He was signed by Macc (former general manager Mike Maccagnan). It doesn’t mean he isn’t a fit or won’t be with the Jets in 2020. In fact, he likely will be,” the executive said.

“But it does mean that he may not be a part of the Jets long-term. Also, the Jets need depth in their backfield. I know they brought back Powell last year. They may not this year. If the Jets could grab an APB [all-purpose back] on Day 3 and bring him along, they have depth now and a possible contributor a year or two down the road. They’re going to need someone to spell Bell, who took a lot of big hits last year.”