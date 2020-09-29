NFL Power Rankings: The New York Jets Are What Their Record Says They Are

Well, it is official. The New York Jets are now the worst team in the NFL.

At 0-3, the Jets are certainly not trending in the right direction, the last two weeks being proof of a team that isn’t ready to compete or is anywhere near the end of the rebuilding process.

In fact, it appears that the Jets are in need of another rebuild or at least an overhaul of the rebuild started last year.

In their latest power ranking, the Jets are dead last in the NFL at No. 32 according to Sports Illustrated.

On Sunday, the Jets lost 36-7 at the Indianapolis Colts in a game where they were dominated on both sides of the ball. The week before in their season opener, they were similarly thrown about in a 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The 0-3 record isn’t what is shocking or bad, especially since the Jets have been hit hard with injuries and hold the second-toughest schedule in the NFL this year. It is the way the Jets have played, their slow starts in games and what seems to be an inability to adjust and adapt from their original gameplan.

The New York Giants, also at 0-3 after being blown out by the 49ers on Sunday, are No. 31 in the power rankings. Not a banner year for the New York teams.

Not a surprise but the Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) are atop the rankings followed by the Seattle Seahawks (3-0).

Around the AFC East, the New England Patriots (2-1) are No. 5, the Buffalo Bills (3-0) are No. 7 and the Miami Dolphins (1-2) are No. 21.