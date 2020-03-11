The XFL has certainly exceeded expectations in its rebooted first year back. But the business viability isn’t just the only story emerging from the league as the NFL monitoring closely the innovations that have become a part of the XFL’s success.

The upstart league, back after originally lasting just a single season in 2002, is serious about football and player development. It is still intrepid and cutting edge, however, in its attempts to push the game forward.

A 25-second play clock, replays mandated by a league official and not coming from challenges as well as a running clock (outside of the final two minutes of the second and fourth quarter) are all tweaks to conventional rules utilized by the NFL.

The NFL is keeping an eye on the XFL’s new rules and interpretations. A couple of the innovations have raised some interest in the NFL, so says Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent.

“We’re not competing with the XFL, we’re looking at things that are good for the game. We’re looking at kickoffs and their kickoff rules. You look at their play clock. You look at the integration of the live broadcasting around replays,” Vincent told SportsIllustrated.com.

“Are we monitoring? Do I monitor? Yes. It is good for the game of football. If there is anything we can learn, we will examine.”

Vincent spoke to SportsIllustrated.com after the Maxwell Football Club’s annual award gala where he was awarded for his contributions to the game of football. This year, the Maxwell Football Club honored Vincent along with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (Maxwell Award as college football’s top player), Chase Young (Chuck Bednarik Award for the best defensive player in college football), Lamar Jackson (Greasy Neale Award for the top professional football player) as well as Anthony Munoz (Tropicana Legends Award) among others.

The XFL has been praised for providing a good standard of play and the opportunity for development. In addition, the league has fulfilled its promise to keep the game moving and action-packed, something the NFL has been criticized for not doing in recent years.

In addition, the XFL has been providing television viewers with greater, live access to the action away from the action, such as live cut-ins to coaching moments and reactions on the sideline.

“Some of the things we have learned after four or five weeks, our competition committee in the coming weeks will ask ‘What have we seen? Is there anything we should be introducing?’ Let’s examine their medical data, let’s look at their play clock,” Vincent said. “Let’s look at anything that will allow the game of football or our game at the professional game of football to advance.”