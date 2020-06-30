New numbers for New York Jets free agent signings and rookies

The rookies and free agents have their numbers, the New York Jets newest additions now one step closer to starting their careers in the green and white.

Hopefully, football is in fact right around the corner.

A total of 29 number changes took place and were made official on Tuesday. This grouping represents free agents, the eight players selected in the NFL Draft, undrafted rookie free agents and number changes of those already on the roster.

A complete list of the roster number changes can be found here.

The most interesting numbers from the announcement include:

James Morgan (No. 4) – The FIU quarterback has the same number worn by Brett Favre during his one season in New York.

Joe Flacco (No. 5) – He will now wear the same number with the Jets as he did with the Baltimore Ravens and the Denver Broncos.

Denzel Mims (No. 11) – The second round pick will wear a number once worn by Jeremy Kerley, one of the few wide receivers taken in the past decade by the Jets in the draft that has panned out.

Breshad Perriman (No. 19) – The same number worn by Keshawn Johnson now goes to the free agent wide receiver.

Anthony Cioffi (No. 45) – The former Rutgers safety moved from No. 37 to No. 45.

George Fant – (No. 76) – The free agent right tackle will wear the same number as legendary offensive lineman Jumbo Elliott.

Mekhi Becton (No. 77) – The Jets first round pick goes with a number that was once worn by nose tackle Kris Jenkins, also a mountain of a man.