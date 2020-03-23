Three free agents on offense the New York Jets should keep an eye (or two) on

Joe Douglas’ first full off-season as general manager of the New York Jets has brought plenty of additions. While the sheer volume of players has been impressive, none of them have been budget-breakers, so there is still money for the Jets to add more players to their rebuild. Here are some targets that could be affordable to Douglas.

Sunday’s signing of Pierre Desir could mean that the Jets won’t pursue another CB in free agency, but rather on Day 2 or Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Desir, given his production, is penciled in as a starter, and the Jets will have to look at the other side as a need as well as help in the pass rush.

One note: if Robby Anderson’s price comes down, then he could well be a first choice option for the team. Anderson could sign for less money than he was looking for at the outset of free agency and yet re-signing the free agent wide receiver doesn’t preclude the Jets from one or more of the following moves. Here are three offensive the Jets could and should pursue.

OFFENSE:

Joe Flacco (QB) – The former Denver Bronco and longtime Baltimore Raven has ties to Douglas from his days in Baltimore when Douglas worked in the personnel department. The 12-year veteran has been rumored to be considering retirement after being released with a failed physical designation.

Still, Flacco seems to be really interested in continuing his career. Douglas was a big influence on the Raven’s decision to draft Flacco in 2008. Flacco could in turn be a big influence on young Sam Darnold’s career. Could be a solid mentor for Darnold in a Super Bowl MVP as Flacco can add leadership in whatever locker room he winds up in.

Breshad Perriman (WR) – Here is a great alternative if Anderson doesn’t re-sign, but is also a good find if Anderson does return.

The 26-year-old was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season where he played 14 games and had 36 receptions for 645 yards and six touchdowns. It was a career-high for Perriman in what was his first season in Tampa. Many rumors around the league are saying that Perriman is a cheaper alternative to Anderson. That might suit Douglas.

Phillip Dorsett (WR) - The former first-round pick is still out there a week into free agency. He has been linked to re-signing with the New England Patriots where he was solid last year as well as reportedly being approached by the Dallas Cowboys.

His playing time decreased in the final six weeks (only two catches in limited time) and he may not want to be part of Bill Bellichek’s post-Tom Brady existence.