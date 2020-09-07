Source: Adam Gase Has No 'Playoff Mandate' for the 2020 NFL season

The pressure may be on Adam Gase as the New York Jets head coach enters his second season with the organization. But the rebuilding Jets and Gase don’t have certain benchmarks that need to he hit coming into the season.

A source close to the situation tells Sports Illustrated’s Jets Country that Gase has been told that there is no playoff mandate for him coming into 2020. Instead, the expectation from the top of the Jets organization, according to the source, is that “the Jets will continue to grow in a sustained way” and that “record and playoffs isn’t the only way to do this.”

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because he is not able to comment on these discussions.

There is reason for optimism around Gase and the direction of the team. After a 1-7 start, the Jets battled through injuries to rebound in the second half of the season. The six wins in their final eight games had them briefly in the mix for the playoffs, an accomplishment given their slow start.

And while the Jets 6-2 run to close out the year came against weak competition, it was still a significant step forward.

The Jets do face a tough task this year with the second most difficult schedule in the league. AFC East rival the New England Patriots have the toughest schedule this year and the Miami Dolphins, also a divisional foe, are third in schedule difficulty.

If progress is not measured by a playoff appearance then it will be about play on the field. The Jets, by and large, are a better and deeper roster than this time a year ago. With an improved offensive line and a second season in Gase’s system, a woeful offense a season ago should take a step forward.

And while the loss of All-Pro safety Jamal Adams stings, the Jets as a whole are better and deeper in Gase’s second season of this rebuild.

Does this mean a 7-9 record or better? Probably not, as stated before the schedule is considerably more challenging. Six times last year, the Jets lose by 16 or more points; on four of those occasions the margin was greater than 20 points.

Cutting back on the blowout losses would be indicative of progress. So too would development and sustained growth from third-year quarterback Sam Darnold.

If the Jets can do that while not taking a big step back in terms of record, then 2020 could and should be seen as a step forward in terms of the big picture of the overall rebuild.