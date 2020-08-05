Adam Gase raves about Le'Veon Bell: 'He's in phenomenal shape...He's extremely motivated'

After what was a bit of a down year in 2019, New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell is ready for a bounce back year. From first glance, Jets head coach Adam Gase is thrilled by how Bell looks already.

Last year was arguably the most disappointing season in Bell’s career. Behind one of the poorest offensive lines in the league, Bell had a career-low 3.2 yards per carry a season ago after signing with the Jets last offseason.

Last month in an interview with Hot 97, Bell said that he’s worked hard this offseason to come back for a second year with the Jets in improved shape. He’s frequently posted on social media videos of his workouts.

“I would say he’s extremely motivated, he’s in phenomenal shape. He looks great when you see him run, everything I’ve heard from the strength guys as far as the lifting aspect,” Gase said on a conference call with the media on Wednesday.

“He has come in in phenomenal shape. I know he’s extremely motivated in our conversations. He’s fired up to get going. It’s a lot of guys, not just him – of us telling them [that] we will get there to our practice portion. We have to make sure we’re doing the right things in terms of our strength and our meeting aspect of it. He didn’t come in thinking ‘I’d get in shape now.’ You can tell he’s been working extremely hard.”

Bell was the prized signing of the Jets last offseason. Twice an All-Pro (and three times a Pro Bowl selection), Bell enters what is now his seventh season in the NFL looking to make a greater impact than his lackluster first season with the Jets.

This offseason, the Jets spent considerable resources in bulking up their offensive line, something that should benefit Bell’s production. In addition, the drafting of La’Mical Perine and signing of veteran running back Frank Gore should help keep Bell fresh.

In an ESPN poll of front office personnel throughout the league, Bell was ranked as the tenth best running back in the NFL. It is praise that shows that the talented Bell, behind an improved offensive line, should be able to take a step forward in terms of production.