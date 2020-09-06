New York Jets: Five Players on the Open Market Who Could Boost the Roster

The roster may be set at 53, but the New York Jets roster is nowhere near set. In fact, there is likely to be a flurry of moves in and out of the team facility over the coming days.

And that doesn’t include just the practice squad but also recently released players being signed and corresponding moves to free up the needed roster slots.

A look at five players who are now on the market and could help the Jets:

Jake Kumerow – A surprise release from the Green Bay Packers, Kumerow did well in limited reps in 2019, his second season in the NFL. He had 12 catches for 219 yards and a touchdown in 14 games (four starts). The Jets need wide receiver depth and Kumerow is young, would come in at the minimum and would likely project as a fourth or fifth wide receiver on the roster.

Laquon Treadwell – The former first round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, Treadwell never backed up the hype with the Minnesota Vikings and his fifth-year option was declined last year. Treadwell then signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, only to be released on Saturday. His best season came in 2018 with 35 receptions for 302 yards, both career highs. The first round hype has never been backed up by it might worth it for the receiver-needy Jets to kick the tires on Treadwell.

Shaquem Griffin – With the Jets, he would be an outside linebacker, not necessarily an area of need in terms of depth. But the Jets pass rush struggled last year and Griffin, who has a tremendous motor, could be a weapon if deployed by the always creative defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. Griffin has yet to register an NFL sack but he did have three quarterback hits in limited snaps last year for the Seattle Seahawks.

Breeland Speaks – It was a surprise to see Speaks hit the open market. Set to enter his second year in the NFL, there were some off the field issues from the defensive end but he was still talented and productive with 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks a year ago. He could be a good value signing for a Jets team that needs help off the edge; had eight quarterback hits last year.

Nick Folk – Yes, Sam Ficken won the kicking competition but bringing Folk back to the Jets isn’t a ridiculous idea. Folk spent a solid seven seasons with the Jets, a time which ended in 2016. Cut by the New England Patriots on Saturday, Folk could be a steady presence if he were to return to the Jets and a possible upgrade at kicker. He hit on 82.4 percent of his field goals last year (his career average is 82.2 percent).