New York Jets Sign Alec Ogletree to the Practice Squad...Say What?

Alec Ogletree is the latest veteran addition to the New York Jets defense, the linebacker being added to the practice squad on Wednesday.

It is certainly an eyebrow raise to see the 28-year old Ogletree on a practice squad. Entering his eighth season in the NFL, Ogletree had 80 tackles, a sack, an interception and six passes defended in 13 games with the New York Giants.

Due to expanded practice squad rules this year that allow the signing of veterans, Ogletree was able to join the Jets without taking up a senior roster spot.

“I think it’s an advantage of this year’s rules, especially the opportunity to kind of come in, kind of see where you’re at physically, kind of get yourself ready, not being with us in camp,” Jets head coach Adam Gase said on Thursday in his virtual press conference.

“I don’t think we’re the only ones doing that with guys. It’s a great opportunity for guys to not put themselves in a bad position where they get rushed into an active roster spot. Had a guy with some kind of an injury, whether it is a soft tissue deal or a major injury, actually have a chance to get him out there, move him around, get him in our program, re-acquaint him with this defense. He knows this defense probably better than most people, so. I’m really interested just competing against him as many times as I have been on the other sideline, seeing him make a lot of great plays. I’m excited to see him out there.”

He comes with a good pedigree. Ogletree was an All-Pro in 2016 with the Los Angeles Rams.

Big picture, Gase is on board with the idea of the expanded practice squads as well as allowing veterans to sign on the practice squad.

Traditionally, the practice squad has been limited to 10 players per team, with players unable to have more than two years of NFL experience. This year due to COVID-19, the league smartly decided to expand the practice squad in terms of both size but also eligibility.

Hence why a player like Ogletree can find himself willingly signing with the Jets practice squad. Obviously, the intention is to see him bumped to the full roster at some point given his ability and skillset that saw him perform at a high level last season for the Giants.

“I’m all for any time we can just bring in guys to help us, whether it is practice squad [or] active roster,” Gase said. “Being able to get guys around who are older and put them on the practice squad so they can find a role. I’m all for it.”