NFL Draft: One sleeper cornerback could be a big hit with the New York Jets on Day 3

Cornerback remains an issue that is up in the air for the New York Jets heading into the NFL Draft. In all likelihood, however, they will need to address their need in the secondary at some point with one of their eight picks.

The situation surrounding the team’s depth at cornerback might be coming to a resolution following rumors that the Jets have targeted free agent cornerback Logan Ryan. One of the best cornerbacks in the league last year, Ryan would be an instant upgrade and the former Rutgers standout would change the dynamic of the backend.

But even if the Jets do sign Ryan and they are able to do so before the start of the draft, they likely will need to draft a cornerback. Although if they do sign Ryan, the need to get a cornerback with one of their first three picks in the draft is negated somewhat. The urgency simply wouldn’t be there given the quality Ryan would bring.

But the Jets still will likely need to add a cornerback for depth and to contribute eon special teams.

That opens the door for Day 2 picks where Bryce Hall (Virginia) could be a good fit despite seeing his senior season cut short due to injuries. Damon Arnette (Ohio State) and Troy Pride Jr. (Notre Dame) are also options that could be there for the Jets in the second or the third round.

Last week, SportsIllustrated.com’s ‘Jets Country’ reported that Louisiana Tech cornerback Amik Robertson had a video interview with the team. Though 5-foot-8, Robertson played outside in college even as he likely projects against the slot in the NFL.

He as a player to keep an eye on for the Jets as he adds immediate depth, versatility and tenacity to the backend. Robertson also would be an asset on special teams.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Hanson, Robertson is “really feisty, competitive, tough – always around the ball, never backs down.”