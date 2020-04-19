Source: NFL Draft prospect Davion Taylor has had video interview with three teams, phone interview with the New York Jets

One of the more intriguing linebackers in this NFL Draft class may have played for a Power Five program but has flown under the radar. Maybe, perhaps, because Colorado linebacker Davion Taylor flies when he’s on the field.

His speed makes him an intriguing linebacker prospect on Day 3.

The Colorado linebacker turned heads at the NLF Combine in February, running a 4.49 time in the 40. At his Pro Day, one of the few held before the circuit was cancelled by COVID-19, Taylor ran a 4.39 time and had a 36-inch vertical.

So far, Taylor has had video meetings with the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts according to a source.

He has had phone interviews as well, according to a source, with the Seattle Seahawks, Washington, New York Giants, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans among others.

Last year at Colorado, he had 72 tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and four passes defended. Given his speed, it isn’t surprising that he is outstanding in pass coverage. He had a number of big games in 2019 for Colorado, including eight tackles and two passes defended in the second game of the season, a 34-31 upset win over Nebraska.

And in his final college game, he had eight tackles in a loss at Utah.

Taylor projects in the near-term as a developmental player who could be an asset on special teams where his straightline speed and strong tackling ability could be an asset. He has the potential to grow into a bigger role as well on the two-deep at linebacker.

For a team like the Jets, Taylor could absolutely become a starting linebacker down the road or at the very least a valuable contributor and asset on the two-deep. He is a player who could be a real find on Day 3 of the draft.