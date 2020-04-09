Marc Ross: Andrew Thomas is the New York Jets pick at No. 11 of the NFL Draft

There is one name that NFL executive Marc Ross would like to see the New York Jets select in the first round of the NFL Draft. It is a player he believes will be there at No. 11 and is the best left tackle in the draft.

It has been an active free agency period for the Jets over the past two weeks as general manager Joe Douglas has made a flurry of signings. His top priority has been the offensive line, where Douglas has brought in four players and re-signed another to revamp a unit that was ranked among the worst in the league a season ago.

But one need at left tackle still exists. And Ross, with 20 years of experience in the NFL that spans personnel, scouting and player evaluation thinks that the Jets at No. 11 could be lined up for a franchise left tackle given the depth at the position.

“Well, I think they'll have a lot of options,” Ross told SportsIllustrated.com’s ‘Jets Country.’

“And there's so many – I just think the offensive line to this is so strong this year that they'll get a quality starter right there at 11 or even moving back some if they're able to do that - there's still those starting quality type players in the mix that they'll have.”

There is one name though among the quartet of players considered in the top tier of left tackle candidates who Ross thinks the Jets can land. And it is a name that he has atop his draft board.

“So you know right now at 11, let's say, I mean Andrew Thomas is still there he's my favorite of the whole group but you know there's a mix,” Ross said. “I think every team's going to have these guys, just mixed up different ways but Andrew Thomas might be a perfect fit for them.”

Ross spent a decade with the New York Giants as their vice president of player evaluation, winning two Super Bowls during that time. He also was a national scout with the Buffalo Bills for several years. He started his NFL career in 1997 with the Philadelphia Eagles where he was the director of college scouting.